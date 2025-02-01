Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT at $16.00

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.9 %

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

FQVLF stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.