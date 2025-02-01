Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $26,072.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26,072.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 343.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 674,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 522,830 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXN opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $602.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.50) by $11.03. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,598.11%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

