Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $26,072.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26,072.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance
MAXN opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $602.00.
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.50) by $11.03. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,598.11%.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
