Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $81.67

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIMO. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.38%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

