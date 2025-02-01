Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) PT at $3.50

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $566.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.72. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $114.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

