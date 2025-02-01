C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $107.93, but opened at $99.60. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares last traded at $103.00, with a volume of 477,971 shares changing hands.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 35.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

