Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Barclays decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CPB opened at $38.77 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

