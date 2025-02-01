Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $112.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Camtek by 21.5% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268,258 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after buying an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 107.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,548,000 after buying an additional 373,400 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Camtek by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 525,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAMT opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

