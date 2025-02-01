Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.29.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$59.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$49.45 and a 12 month high of C$74.37.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

