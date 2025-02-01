Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.