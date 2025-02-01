Capital Southwest (CSWC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.