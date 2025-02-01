Carolyn Rand Acquires 97,500 Shares of Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (LON:CNSL) Stock

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (LON:CNSL – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Rand bought 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,900 ($4,833.31).

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Stock Performance

LON:CNSL opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.39. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.48 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.10 and a beta of 3.89.

Get Cambridge Nutritional Sciences alerts:

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (LON:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc will post 0.036865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Company Profile

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (AIM: CNSL) is a specialist medical diagnostics company focused on promoting a personalised and functional approach to health and nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Nutritional Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.