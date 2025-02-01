Carolyn Rand Acquires 97,500 Shares of Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (LON:CNSL) Stock

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2025

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (LON:CNSLGet Free Report) insider Carolyn Rand bought 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,900 ($4,833.31).

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Stock Performance

LON:CNSL opened at GBX 3.39 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.39. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.48 ($0.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.10 and a beta of 3.89.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences (LON:CNSLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cambridge Nutritional Sciences had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc will post 0.036865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Nutritional Sciences plc (AIM: CNSL) is a specialist medical diagnostics company focused on promoting a personalised and functional approach to health and nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Nutritional Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Nutritional Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.