CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Denver PWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $205.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,133. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

