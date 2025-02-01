Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Down 1.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.75 to C$6.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Champion Iron traded as low as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.92. Approximately 64,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 364,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIA. Desjardins upgraded Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.44.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.45.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

