ChampionX (CHX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $942.11 million for the quarter.
ChampionX Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21.
ChampionX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
