Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.38.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

