Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $134.12 million for the quarter. Chegg has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chegg Price Performance
CHGG opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chegg has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg
Chegg Company Profile
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chegg
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.