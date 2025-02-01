Chegg (CHGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $134.12 million for the quarter. Chegg has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Chegg has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

