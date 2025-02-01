Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $63.29 and last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 1281360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.24.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.28% and a negative return on equity of 328.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 137,477 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

See Also

