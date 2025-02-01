Clorox’s (CLX) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.07.

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Clorox has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

