Comparing CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cardiol Therapeutics and CG Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 5 2 3.29 CG Oncology 0 0 9 1 3.10

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 495.74%. CG Oncology has a consensus target price of $63.88, indicating a potential upside of 112.42%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.84 million ($0.39) -3.62 CG Oncology $200,000.00 11,432.61 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and CG Oncology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CG Oncology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -194.40% -129.07% CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36%

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats CG Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

