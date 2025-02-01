Comparing PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and DarioHealth”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $199.84 million 18.93 -$105.90 million ($1.95) -37.18 DarioHealth $20.35 million 1.04 -$59.43 million ($0.94) -0.66

Risk and Volatility

DarioHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86 DarioHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $97.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.98%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -50.07% -38.57% -26.06% DarioHealth -205.62% -72.16% -40.74%

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move, which address most common musculoskeletal conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; and Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. It also provides native devices, such as glucose meter, blood pressure cuff, digital scale, and biofeedback sensor device, as well as live coaching services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.