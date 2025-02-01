Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.57. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 357,093 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

Insider Activity at Confluent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $378,677.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 483,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,646,184.39. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 477,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $12,622,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,374,056.39. This trade represents a 60.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,370,589 shares of company stock worth $127,326,348 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.