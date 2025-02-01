Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.50, but opened at $30.57. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 357,093 shares traded.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.91.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
