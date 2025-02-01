ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $25.03. ConnectOne Bancorp shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 23,694 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Report on CNOB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth $6,488,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $972.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.