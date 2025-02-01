Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Short Interest Update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 247,700 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 710,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of YYAI opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. Connexa Sports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative return on equity of 284.53% and a negative net margin of 546.78%.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

