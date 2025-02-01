Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 68.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.14.

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $180.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $176.51 and a one year high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

