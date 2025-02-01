Cormark Has Lowered Expectations for Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.64.

REAL stock opened at C$6.04 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.95 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of C$443.52 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.32.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

