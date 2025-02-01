Cormark Issues Positive Outlook for Altius Minerals Earnings

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 23.34%.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

ALS stock opened at C$27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.37. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$29.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

