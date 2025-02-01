Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $514.06, but opened at $550.00. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $534.78, with a volume of 12,896 shares.

The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

In related news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total value of $270,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,420.70. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,155,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 85.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 23.63 and a quick ratio of 23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

