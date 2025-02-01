Critical Review: Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Cars.com has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 5.46% 9.99% 4.33% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cars.com and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $689.18 million 1.68 $118.44 million $0.58 30.88 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.55 million 1.50 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cars.com and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 2 2 0 2.50 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Summary

Cars.com beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.