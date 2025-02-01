DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Price

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get First Busey alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.28 on Thursday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in First Busey in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.