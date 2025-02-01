DA Davidson Has Negative Outlook for Criteo FY2024 Earnings

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Criteo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Criteo’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.06. Criteo has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $49.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,405,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Criteo by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 80,424 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 40.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $374,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,145 shares in the company, valued at $20,549,092.20. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $61,347.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,396.08. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,617 shares of company stock worth $787,141. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

