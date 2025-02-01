DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.50 target price on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

HAFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $725.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,979,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.