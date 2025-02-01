Daren John Morris Buys 4,925 Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris bought 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($45,838.08).

Manchester & London Stock Performance

LON:MNL opened at GBX 732 ($9.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 740.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 707.10. Manchester & London has a 1 year low of GBX 561 ($6.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($10.53). The stock has a market cap of £293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.19 and a beta of 0.42.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

