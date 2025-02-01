Daren John Morris Buys 4,925 Shares of Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) insider Daren John Morris bought 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($45,838.08).
Manchester & London Stock Performance
LON:MNL opened at GBX 732 ($9.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 740.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 707.10. Manchester & London has a 1 year low of GBX 561 ($6.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 850 ($10.53). The stock has a market cap of £293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.19 and a beta of 0.42.
About Manchester & London
Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.
