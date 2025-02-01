Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $138.60 and last traded at $139.07. Approximately 1,004,164 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,909,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.72.

Specifically, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,862.98. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total value of $3,486,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,289,676.49. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Scotiabank cut their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.59.

Datadog Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 172.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,273,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

