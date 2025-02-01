Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

