Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Lowered by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 339,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.