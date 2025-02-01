DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.06% of DRDGOLD worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DRDGOLD by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth $119,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRD opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

