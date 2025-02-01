eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s current price.

eEnergy Group Stock Up 8.5 %

EAAS stock opened at GBX 5.10 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.26. eEnergy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a market cap of £19.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

eEnergy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.