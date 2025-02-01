Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.79 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.04). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 669,902 shares changing hands.

Empiric Student Property Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.41. The firm has a market cap of £506.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood bought 25,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £17,974.36 ($22,275.82). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

