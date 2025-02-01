Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stake Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 90.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 99,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.60 per share, with a total value of $15,659,373.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,539,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,099,637.40. The trade was a 6.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 867,661 shares of company stock valued at $128,520,827. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

