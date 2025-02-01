Equity Residential (EQR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $754.93 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

