Equity Residential (EQR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $754.93 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equity Residential Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $78.83.
Equity Residential Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
