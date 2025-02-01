Everest Group (EG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Everest Group to post earnings of $11.64 per share and revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EG opened at $347.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $407.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $499.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.56.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

