Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after acquiring an additional 918,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 790,974 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 630,768 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after purchasing an additional 435,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,324,000 after buying an additional 416,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,486.50. This represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.67 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $118.76.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

