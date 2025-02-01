Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 690 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Insteel Industries worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 407,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 232,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 228.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 363.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $28.82 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $559.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

