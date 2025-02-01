Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 506 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,750,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 105.6% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 94.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after buying an additional 173,274 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 18,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

