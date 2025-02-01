Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 524 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after buying an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,163,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $8,864,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 105,524 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $73.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

