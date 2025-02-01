Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Select Water Solutions by 182.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. Select Water Solutions’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.