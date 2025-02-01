Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $103.84 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

View Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.