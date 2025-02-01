Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 60,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

