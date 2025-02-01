Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.50.

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $215.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.62.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

