Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Resources Connection worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Resources Connection by 32.5% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Resources Connection by 7.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.66. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

